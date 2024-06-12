MURKOMEN has totally lost touch with reality as he incites RUTO to make hustlers’ lives even more difficult – Look!

This is after he proposed to
increase the Fuel Levy Charge from the current Ksh18 to Ksh25 per litre, in the
current Finance Bill 2024.
The new proposal could see fuel
prices increase by Ksh7 per litre.
While addressing the Finance and
National Planning Committee of the National Assembly, Murkomen emphasized that
the current fuel levy rates which have remained unchanged since July 2016, no
longer reflect the escalating costs of road construction and maintenance due to
inflation.
The proposed adjustment is part
of the Finance Bill, 2024, and Murkomen underscored the urgency, stating that
the current rates have eroded the levy’s purchasing power over time.
The tax, known as the Road
Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF), is applied at the fuel pump, where it stands at
Ksh18 per litre of petrol and diesel, with Ksh3 allocated to an annuity fund, and the remainder directed towards road maintenance, rehabilitation, and
development.
Murkomen noted that increasing
the fuel levy to Ksh25 per litre could halt the rising maintenance backlog and
generate up to Ksh115 billion annually for road improvements, compared to the
current Ksh83 billion.
He also stated that the additional
revenue from the levy increase would be instrumental in bridging the Ksh315
billion road maintenance financing gap projected over the next five years.
Although this move aims to raise
much-needed funds for road maintenance, its repercussions could ripple through
the economy, causing a hike in commodity prices and electricity costs.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments