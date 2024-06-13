What I did to RAILA is nothing compared to what I will do to you - KINDIKI now threatens Kenya Kwanza politicians misbehaving in RUTO’s presence

Speaking in Tharaka Nithi County
yesterday, Kindiki detailed that he had noted a trend where some politicians
were hiring hecklers to attend President William Ruto's events.
He stated that politicians would
often direct the hecklers to jeer some speakers and cause
embarrassment to the presidency.
Therefore, the CS warned that
security agencies would be on high alert, promising to deal with the
indiscipline firmly as was done during the anti-government protests last year
that was being led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
"I have noticed that some leaders who belong to the president's political faction have now become undisciplined.
"We have seen during the President's visit, that people are
bringing chaos and embarrassment. Let us have order and respect.
"When you bring people in a
bus to heckle others, you are becoming a clown. You are not embarrassing the
President, because, it looks bad on you," he stated.
Alternatively, he advised the
leaders to unite and speak in a common voice and articulate the issues that
were affecting their people.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments