What I did to RAILA is nothing compared to what I will do to you - KINDIKI now threatens Kenya Kwanza politicians misbehaving in RUTO’s presence









Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has raised concern over the misconduct of Kenya Kwanza leaders at presidential events.

Speaking in Tharaka Nithi County yesterday, Kindiki detailed that he had noted a trend where some politicians were hiring hecklers to attend President William Ruto's events.

He stated that politicians would often direct the hecklers to jeer some speakers and cause embarrassment to the presidency.

Therefore, the CS warned that security agencies would be on high alert, promising to deal with the indiscipline firmly as was done during the anti-government protests last year that was being led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

"I have noticed that some leaders who belong to the president's political faction have now become undisciplined.

"We have seen during the President's visit, that people are bringing chaos and embarrassment. Let us have order and respect.

"When you bring people in a bus to heckle others, you are becoming a clown. You are not embarrassing the President, because, it looks bad on you," he stated.

Alternatively, he advised the leaders to unite and speak in a common voice and articulate the issues that were affecting their people.

