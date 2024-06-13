How not to make a mistake when choosing the best bookmaker in Kenya





We explain the criteria for evaluating a reliable betting company.

Betting legalization and tightening up

The Kenyan gambling market can be compared to a huge green oasis in the middle of the Sahara desert. Kenya was one of the first countries in Africa to legalize the betting market and introduced many legislative regulations. These conditions force weak players to leave the market and strong ones to establish themselves and compete. We have analyzed the top bookmaker brands in Kenya and will tell you how to choose a reliable partner using the global betting company 1xBet example.

License and social support

Every bookmaker must have a license to operate legally in the Kenyan market, and 1xBet has one. You should also know that 1xBet has been operating in the international market for more than 17 years, and the brand's license to operate internationally was obtained in Curaçao—the world's largest certification center for the iGaming industry. The company takes regulatory compliance as seriously as possible and pays great attention to supporting sports competitions and social responsibility.

For example, 1xBet recently became Waziri Super Cup charity sports tournament sponsor and allocated funds for social aid acquisition, including hygiene products and food purchases for people in need.

Bonuses and Promotion

Players often choose in one or another betting company's favor because of lucrative promotions and bonuses. 1xBet has long been attracting players with a unique welcome bonus on 1st deposit of up to 20,000 KES for sports betting and a welcome package of up to 190,000 KES + 150 FS for online casino games.

This bonus can be used in the Casino section, which features popular games from the biggest providers—Pentagram 5000, Fairy Queen Deluxe, Captain Sharky, Pentagram, Oceans King, and thousands of others. Also, 1xBet customers can participate in various promotions from the Promo section, get cashback for deposits, place bets with a guaranteed refund for an incorrect prediction, participate in loyalty programs, and win valuable prizes in numerous draws.

Wide line and high odds

Sports fans will find a lot of interesting things on the bookmaker's platform. 1xBet offers a wide line with the opportunity to bet on many popular tournaments, including the Champions League, NBA, NHL, NFL, and IPL. All important events are presented only with high odds, and some matches can be watched in Live Mode.

Fast deposit and withdrawal of funds

Customers can quickly deposit and withdraw their winnings using the country's popular payment systems: M-PESA and Airtel. When using Airtel, a 10% cashback program also works for all deposits of $3 or more, allowing players to save money and get more for winning predictions.

Social responsibility

The main reliable bookmaker's rule is to take care of its players. 1xBet does not allow betting to minors and tries to instill a responsible attitude towards gambling in adults. Affiliate program The partners should enjoy the advantages of working with a reliable bookmaker. Owners of news sites, blogs, YouTube channels, social media pages, or messenger groups can significantly increase their income without additional investments thanks to the 1xPartners Affiliate Program. More than 100,000 entrepreneurs have already joined the bookmaker's community and receive a lifetime commission of up to 50% of invited players' bets.

Awards and partnerships

Another point you should look out for is international recognition. 1xBet has already proven its professionalism and won the SiGMA Africa Awards 2024, one of the most prestigious gambling awards on the continent. The brand won the Best Sports Bookmaker of the Year nomination based on the authoritative jury's poll and vote on the award's web page. The company also systematically supports sports activities. The list of official partners of 1xBet includes FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, Italian Serie A, African Football Confederation, and other world-famous sports brands and organizations.

Now you know everything and are ready to take the next step towards responsible betting in Kenya!