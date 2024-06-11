Murang’a residents urge RUTO to support GACHAGUA’s One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling campaign or lose the region's support in 2027





Tuesday, June 11, 2024 – Murang’a county residents and leaders have said they support the One Man One Vote One Shilling policy that is being pushed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua has been advocating One Man One Vote One Shilling claiming it will increase national resource allocations to Mt Kenya counties.

Gachagua said resources are about people, since the more they are, the more taxes they pay to the government.

Though some local leaders are opposed to the policy, Muranga residents through Maragua MP Mary Wamaua have declared that the county supports Gachagua's push and any MP who will oppose it will be declared an enemy of Mt Kenya region.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and his Kikuyu counterpart, Kimani Ichungwah, have been branded tukunias ( traitors) for opposing the One Man One Vote One Shilling policy.

Others are Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria.

