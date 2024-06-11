FINANCE BILL 2024 will overburden Kenyans – MUNYA warns and calls on MPs to reject it fully

Speaking on Monday, Munya said the
proposed Finance Bill will affect business people and cannot help build the
economy, as the proposals under the Bill do not accommodate the people as
promised during the campaigns.
"The Finance Bill is a bad thing for Kenyans.
"It will burden them. It will not help stabilize Kenya's
economy; it will increase the burden on Kenyans more than the government
campaigned to accommodate the lower-income earners of society, including Mama
Mboga and the Boda Boda people," Munya said.
He accused the government of
introducing taxes on farmers' harvests per kilo for every harvest, which is
mandated for county governments under cess.
"This is
not what we expected," he said.
He called MPs out for failing to
defend Kenyans despite that being their duty.
He accused Parliament of being pocketed and supporting the Bill instead of fighting for Kenyans.
