I see darkness everywhere – GACHAGUA predicts a bad ending for Mt. Kenya as fallout with RUTO reaches a crisis level

This is after he claimed that there are individuals plotting
against the region.
The DP warned Mt Kenya residents about a bleak future,
saying someone is out to finish Mt. Kenya.
The DP, who spoke in his native Kikuyu language, stated the
individuals were sowing seeds of disunity among Mt Kenya residents.
"I am not too clever, and neither am I a fool, there is
something I know, and when I look keenly, wake up early and look, I see
darkness, I see someone plotting against us, and our children being used to divide
us," he said.
Analysts have argued that the DP is out to consolidate his
influence in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region amid reports of a split in the
ruling United Democratic Alliance UDA) party.
Gachagua turned to the elderly generation in the region, likening
the politicians who he accused of being used to sow disunity to children.
The DP urged parents from the region to engage their
children, arguing that divisions in the Mt. would end in unspecified problems.
"Parents, these are our children, talk to them. Tell them to be wary because the enemy of the Kikuyu, is a Kikuyu.
"Let us be
careful, love one another," he stated.
