EACC conducts early morning raids in the homes of Garissa County senior officials, arrest 3 and confiscate Ksh 37 million from Governor’s relative.









The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) conducted early morning raids at 6 a.m. on the homes of the Garissa County Secretary and the County Executive Committee (CEC) for Finance.

Arrests were made, including: 1) Mr. Mursal, County Secretary 2) Mr. Aden Hussein, Director of Health Services 3) Asha Korow, a relative and proxy of the Garissa Governor



Additionally, those on the run include: 1) Aden Harun, Chief Officer of Finance 2) Abdi Ali, Head of Treasury 3) Madam Hawa, CEO of Garissa Referral Hospital 4) Abdiaziz Jama, Governor’s brother



This follows increasing scrutiny of Garissa County over corruption issues and comes in light of recent Senate proceedings revealing extensive financial malpractice within the county.



In an early morning raid in South C, Nairobi, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) confiscated Ksh 37 million from the home of Asha Daud Korow, a relative and close associate of Governor Jama.



Asha Korow plays a key role in Garissa County’s financial malpractice. Her brother, Mohamed Daud Korow, the Chief Finance Officer, is identified as the architect behind the fraudulent payments.



According to an EACC official who gave the details, the operation in South C, Nairobi, is part of a broader investigation into systemic corruption within Garissa County.

Asha Daud Korow’s connection to the Governor and her pivotal role in facilitating illicit financial activities reveal the widespread nature of the malpractice.

Her brother, Mohamed Daud Korow, allegedly orchestrated fraudulent transactions that have come under intense scrutiny.



The ongoing investigation seeks to uncover the full extent of the financial misconduct and hold all responsible parties accountable, the EACC official added. Further developments are expected as the EACC continues its efforts to address corruption within the county.

