Mother who killed her 3 daughters is sentenced to 18 years in jail

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - A mum who killed her three young daughters by smothering them in their sleep has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Lauren Dickason, 41, was found guilty last August of
murdering her two-year-old twins daughters, Maya and Karla, and their
six-year-old sister Lianè at their home in Timaru, New Zealand, on
September 16, 2021.
Dickason at first tried to kill her children using zip ties
and then suffocated them with pillows. She then placed them in their beds under
the covers and tried to kill herself.
She admitted to killing the girls but pleaded not guilty to
murder, arguing she was experiencing post-partum depression and was
mentally disturbed at the time.
The judge ruled Dickason will spend 18 years - six for each
daughter - detained in a mental health facility with no minimum term of
imprisonment.
Justice Cameron Mander told the court that a life
imprisonment with a minimum parole period of 17 years or more would be too
unjust, the NZ Herald reports.
He sentenced her to three determinate sentences of 18 years
to be served concurrently and did not set a minimum term of imprisonment.
Judge Mander also ruled that Dickason would be detained at a mental health facility for compulsory treatment until she is mentally well to be transferred to prison.
Dickason will be eligible for parole after six years of her
sentence has been served.
Through her counsel, the mother-of-three took responsibility
for the deaths and apologised for the pain she had caused her husband Graham.
She said: "I loved Liané, Maya and Karla with all my
heart. No apology will ever be enough, and words will seem hollow to many.
"I want people to know our girls brought me so much joy
and were the centre of my world. I am horrified by my actions, and the pain,
distress and trauma I have caused everyone who loved them. Like many others, I
miss them every single day."
Dickason, a former doctor, said she wanted people to know
about the risks of post-partum depression and that she was dedicated to
improving her mental health.
She added: "We urge other families to look for and act
on unhealthy signs. We urge women experiencing the symptoms of post-partum
depression to tell the ones they love.
"This pain and heartbreak cannot happen to any other
families."
Judge Mander said Dickason had struggled with poor mental
health for most of her life and was diagnosed with a major depressive disorder
in her teens.
Her mental state worsened following the births of her
daughters and she began seeing a psychiatrist for treatment for post-natal
depression.
Dickason began experiencing intrusive thoughts of harming
her children in the months leading up to the triple-murder, Judge Mander said.
Following her murder trial last August, the judge said he
had been provided with three expert reports on Dickason's current state of
mental health.
The reports found she had "recognition of the impact of
the offending on others" and that she had expressed "regret and
remorse" for killing her three daughters.
Some experts said Dickason was still impacted by mental
disorders.
Judge Mander said Mr Dickason, who is also a doctor, had
conducted himself with grace and stoicism despite the "unfathomable
loss".
He said: "Sentencing a parent for the murder of three children is unprecedented in New Zealand.
"The children were vulnerable because of their age, but
they were entirely dependent upon you as the mother who they look to for care
and protection.
"They would have viewed you as an unconditional source
of safety and love... The ending represents a fundamental breach of
trust."
Dickason and her husband had moved to New Zealand from South
Africa just days before the murders, seeking a more stable lifestyle for their
family.
Her husband, an orthopedic surgeon, returned from a work
dinner to find his children dead. He later told police that he knew his wife
was struggling with her mental health and with motherhood but had no idea she
was capable of killing.
The guilty verdict came after a four-week trial. The jury -
comprised of eight women and four men - rejected Dickason's legal defences
under New Zealand's insanity and infanticide laws and voted 11-1 that she be
found guilty.
