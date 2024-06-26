I did it because I love my children - Mother accused of murdering her two children, aged seven and 11, says

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - A mother has been accused of killing her two children, aged seven and 11, with a knife because she did not want her husband to have them, a jury has been told.
The woman, Veronique John allegedly stabbed her son Ethan
John more than 20 times and inflicted brain damage on her daughter Elizabeth
John, before heading to a car wash in a dressing gown to stab her partner
Nathan John in the stomach.
A trial-of-facts hearing at Nottingham Crown Court
was told Veronique John then returned home, dialled 999, and told the operator:
‘I am calling to report I just killed my two kids.’
The charity shop worker is then alleged to have told police
after they arrived at her home in Stoke-on-Trent on June 11 last year: 'If you
have a gun shoot me. I am not a monster - he was going to take them from me.'
It was also alleged that John said to be boiling with rage
after being arrested for assaulting her husband while suspecting him of having
an affair, later told interviewing officers: 'I didn't want my husband to get
them'.
She said: 'It's something I was thinking about for a long
time - just kill myself and the kids. Unless you guys are offering me the death
penalty I have nothing else to say.
'I did it because I love my children - to protect the
children.
'If there's any possible way I could be put to death, I
would like that. I mean it 100%.'
During the Crown's opening of the case against John, who was
born on the Caribbean island of St Vincent, prosecutor Peter Grieves-Smith said
her 'rage was boiling just under the surface' a day after she was arrested for
assaulting her husband with a piece of wood.
Addressing jurors on Monday, Mr Grieves-Smith said John
killed her children hours after making a 'chilling' internet search asking:
'Can a foreigner be charged with murder in the UK?'
John, of Flax Street, Stoke, is charged with two counts of
murder, attempted murder and an alternative count of wounding, but has been
ruled unfit to plead.
The 50-year-old, who is being treated at a secure hospital,
was not in the dock to hear the Crown's opening speech.
The court heard John and her husband had experienced
profound difficulties in their relationship, with her not wanting him to have
an internet-enabled phone.
On June 9 last year, the jury was told John became angry and
struck her husband with a wooden slat while their children were getting ready
for bed.
Mr John then made a complaint to police, who arrested John
at her home on the night of June 10 and interviewed her under caution, opting
to issue her with a community resolution notice.
Shortly after 2pm on June 11, John went to the car wash
where her husband had stayed the night and stabbed him in the stomach, the
court heard.
Recounting what Mr John said in a subsequent 999 call, Mr
Grieves-Smith said: 'My wife just came to the car wash and stabbed me - she
said that she had just killed the kids.'
The prosecutor added: 'What happened on the 11th of June
didn't come out of the blue.
'Tenson grew in the days before. That day she just erupted,
killed her children and attacked Nathan.'
Ethan was pronounced dead after being found in a bedroom
with a 17cm-long neck wound, while Elizabeth was discovered in the living room,
having suffered head trauma and 'three areas of sharp force' injury, including
to her stomach.
Before the case was opened by the prosecution, trial judge
Mr Justice Choudhury explained that the jurors' task during the expected
six-day trial would be to find whether she did the acts charged against her.
The judge said: 'This trial is slightly unusual - the
defendant has been found to be under a disability.
'She is unable to participate in the trial in any meaningful
sense.
' Your task is to decide whether the defendant did the acts
of unlawfully inflicting injuries on and killing Ethan and Elizabeth which led
to their deaths, and unlawfully inflicting injuries to Mr John.'
During his opening remarks, the judge also said such cases
naturally gave rise to strong feelings and urged the jury to strive for an
objective assessment of the evidence at all times.
The trial continues.
