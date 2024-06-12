MOSES KURIA speaks on the alleged fallout between President RUTO and DP GACHAGUA – LOOK!





Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has said there is no fallout between President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday evening, Kuria scoffed at claims of a fallout between the two, saying there is nothing so far from his end that can allude to the alleged fallout.

"I think from where I sit, there is nothing. I don't have empirical evidence of any problem between the President and the Deputy," Kuria said.

The outspoken CS maintained that if by any chance there comes a split between the two, it would be upon the DP to find a way of ensuring the differences are addressed amicably.

Claims of Ruto and Gachagua falling out emerged after a war of words ensued between the DP and perceived close allies of President Ruto.

Gachagua had fingered a section of leaders close to Ruto for orchestrating division in Mt Kenya, saying they would not succeed.

The war of words saw the President issue sentiments perceived to be contradicting those issued by the DP, further fuelling speculations on the state of their relationship.

The Kenyan DAILY POST