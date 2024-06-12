RUTO orders STATE HOUSE mandarins to pay UHURU his perks and benefits immediately





Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - President William Ruto has reportedly ordered senior state house officials to pay former President Uhuru Kenyatta his retirement benefits and all perks that he is entitled to.

This is after Ruto and Uhuru held a conversation on Tuesday after the former President’s spokesperson Kanze Dena claimed that her boss was yet to receive his benefits even after retiring in 2022.

After the conversation, Ruto sanctioned the creation of a team led by the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, to look into the matter with the aim of a conclusive resolution.

"This morning, President William Ruto had a conversation with his predecessor in office, the 4th President, President Uhuru Kenyatta, regarding concerns about facilitating the functioning of the retired President’s office," State House spokesman, Hussein Mohamed wrote on X.

Among the issues the team will handle include the questions of Uhuru's office location and the onboarding of his staff onto the state's payroll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST