Mlolongo DCI officers led by their boss, GEORGE MUCHIRI, accused of taking bribes to release criminals after a victim lost Ksh 15 million through fraud.





Sunday, June 2, 2024 - A victim who lost Ksh 15 million to criminals is accusing officers at Mlolongo Police Station of corruption and failing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Even after paying a 'facilitation fee', officers allegedly released the suspects and ceased communication with the victim and left him in financial ruin and now fearing for his safety.

This is what the victim wrote to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi.

“Hello Nyakundi. Kindly post this for me. I have an issue with DCIO Mlolongo starting with their boss, George Muchiri. I lost Ksh 15 million in the hands of some criminals. I happened to know where they live in Kitengela. I was referred to Mlolongo police station to report the matter so that they could help me get my money.

I went to Mlolongo where I met George Muchiri, Ignatius Oginda, and Cyrus Mwetu.

They took up the case immediately and asked for a facilitation fee of Ksh 100,000.

We gave them Ksh 50,000 with the balance to be paid on completion.

After a day they managed to get hold of one suspect who I recognized as one of the criminals. Cyrus Mwetu even showed me account numbers they had recovered from him which had money.

He told me they were planning to freeze the account but later released the guy without any reason saying he was not one of them, yet I had identified him.

Later they managed to get hold of two other suspects, including a lady named Fatuma in Eastleigh, who was also released after the officers did what they do best.

They also broke into the Kitengela house and recovered the money and other things like bank PDQ machines but still, the suspects were not apprehended.

They found two unregistered cars, a Jeep and a Toyota Allion (KAJ and KBQ) but still left the criminals free after taking money from them.

The three officers stopped picking up my calls and even blocked my number, tracking my phone to see who I was talking to.

As I speak to you, my life is at risk because I don't know what might happen to me.

The same people I thought would help me have betrayed me.

I can't pay rent or feed my children and they are at home. The criminals are walking free while the police officers took my money.

These officers tarnish the name of the police force because of their greed. Please help me get justice.”

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.