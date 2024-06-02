A young Kenyan man proposes to his mzungu girlfriend in style at Cavalli Lounge (PHOTOs & VIDEO).







Sunday, June 2, 2024 - A middle-aged Kenyan man almost brought business to a standstill after he proposed to his mzungu girlfriend at Cavalli Lounge - a high-end entertainment joint in Nairobi.

He went down on his knees, armed with a ring, and asked the lady for her hand in marriage as revellers cheered him.

The lady shed tears of joy as she gladly accepted the marriage proposal.

See photos and video.











Man propose to his mzungu gilfriend at Cavalli Lounge pic.twitter.com/LFpkPBPzqB — HotSource (@MotoMushene) June 2, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.