Wife to Migori cop who shot himself dead had brought another man into their matrimonial bed at night when he was on patrol - An eye witness reveals.







Sunday, June 2, 2024 - A police officer in Migori shot himself dead on Sunday morning in the presence of his wife and children.

The deceased cop identified as Gipson Omari had been doing a night patrol together with another police officer before he shot himself.

He excused himself at around 3:30 am to rush to his house to attend to some issues.

The police officer who was doing the night patrol with the deceased heard a gunshot a few minutes later and he rushed to Omari’s house, only to find him bleeding on the chest.

Other police officers responded and he was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

It is now emerging that Omari shot himself after he found out that his wife had brought another man to their matrimonial bed when he was on patrol.

He had been suspecting that his wife was cheating on him with the man identified as Otieno.

