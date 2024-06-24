MILLICENT OMANGA flaunts her expensive parking lot that includes a 2024 Range Rover autobiography worth Ksh 40 Million- She was given a tender of Sh 1 billion to supply furniture to State House (VIDEO).





Monday, June 24, 2024 - Former nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, is among the UDA politicians swimming in billions, even as Kenyans continue to complain over the high cost of living.

Omanga is fond of displaying her flamboyant lifestyle on social media, especially on her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

She posted a video flaunting her posh Ranger Rovers.

She recently imported a 2024 Range Rover autobiography estimated to be worth Ksh 40 million, which she flaunted in the video.

Omanga’s company secured a tender worth Ksh 1 Billion to supply furniture to the State Houses.

It is believed that she is using money obtained from the tenders to fund her lavish lifestyle.





Watch video.

MILLICENT OMANGA flaunts her expensive parking lot that includes a 2024 Range Rover autobiography worth Ksh 40 Million - She was given a tender of Sh 1 billion to supply furniture to the State Houses (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/452w9lNhZP — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 24, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.