OSCAR SUDI has ordered a young man to be locked inside a room at his Timba XO club since Saturday after he chanted "Ruto Must Go" - He pleads for help (VIDEO).





Monday, June 24, 2024 - A young man is pleading for help after he was locked inside a room at Timba XO club, which is owned by Ruto’s ally Oscar Sudi after he led other revellers in chanting ‘Ruto Must Go’ on Saturday night.

Sudi reportedly ordered bouncers to lock the reveller in a room.

He has been locked since Saturday and under the watch of a bouncer.

He shared a video on social media pleading for help and said that in case he disappears, the management of the popular club located in Eldoret town should be held responsible.





Wait, Oscar Sudi locked a young man inside Timba XO club from Saturday till now because of the RUTO MUST GO chants??

I am heading there now, we CAN'T allow this to happen, wanifungie pia kama wanataka, NONSENSE!!#RejectFinanceBill2024 pic.twitter.com/p5S3twKAX3 — KIPRONO (@Onorpik) June 24, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.