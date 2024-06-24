RUTO urges BUTITA to reject FINANCE BILL 2024 so that he can infiltrate GEN Z and expose its leaders and plans – He is a TRAITOR and a SELLOUT!!





Monday, June 24, 2024 - President William Ruto has reportedly advised his BFF and comedian Eddie Butita to reject the Finance Bill 2024 which he has been supporting.

The Finance Bill has been opposed by youth especially Gen Z, who have been demonstrating countrywide over the punitive bill.

Butita is among comedians who have been supporting the retrogressive and uncouth bill but surprisingly, on Sunday, he said he opposes the bill after pressure from the public.

“I understand the frustration and disconnect many feel with the current system.

"It is clear that we need a proper structure to ensure our voices are heard and represented effectively. Often, our leaders lose touch with those they represent.

"The results are what is happening currently," Butita stated.

"The Finance Bill, as it stands, is not okay.

"I played a role in submitting my concerns, and I will do it again when needed because I am a citizen and a businessman.

"I want the best for my country mates, family, friends, and colleagues.

"After all, it is time to publicly declare my position.

"I Eddie Butita #RejectFinanceBill2024. It is time to listen. We can not all be wrong. Hayaa basi, Gen Z nitafutieni tshirt kali nireport kwa ofisi.," Butita added.

Kenyans may not realize that Butita was sent by those in power to infiltrate Gen Z and identify its leaders for potential abduction and detention, similar to the current events.

In essence, Butita is viewed as a traitor and a sellout, sent by the rogue system to infiltrate the Gen Z protests, unmask their leaders, and reveal their plans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST