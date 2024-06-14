MIGUNA MIGUNA warns RUTO of a full-blown REVOLUTION as he urges MPs to reject the punitive FINANCE BILL 2024 – LOOK!





Friday, June 14, 2024 - Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has opposed the Finance Bill 2024, terming it as a retrogressive and punitive bill aimed at killing the country’s economy.

In a social media post on Friday, Miguna criticized the Bill's plan to impose taxes on essential items like bread, Boda Boda, Mpesa, and bank transactions, calling it nonsensical and oppressive.

The ‘General’ said taxing the sick, unemployed, peasants, homeless, and struggling Kenyans to death is criminal.

He suggested the bill has been proposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Kenyans are being used as guinea pigs.

“Kenyans, #RejectFinaceBill2024. It’s nonsensical, excessive, oppressive, and anti-people. Taxing the sick, unemployed, peasants, homeless and struggling Kenyans to death is criminal. Down with the IMF and World Bank anti-African experiments,” Miguna wrote on his X platform.

Miguna further warned Ruto that overtaxing Kenyans may lead to a full-blown revolution that will oust him from power.

“One doesn’t have to be an economist to appreciate the fact that a country can’t expand the tax base by taxing everyone to death.

"The tax base is expanded by creating jobs, having thriving businesses and building industries.

"If Kenya’s high unemployment rate is not reduced through job creation, President@WilliamsRuto’s unsustainable taxes will lead to a full-blown revolution!,” Miguna stated.

