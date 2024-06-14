BARACK OBAMA set to land in Kenya to help RUTO establish an important school at the University of Nairobi





Friday, June 14, 2024 – Former US President Barack Obama is set to visit Kenya at the invitation of President William Ruto.

This was revealed by Ruto himself who said the visit would be next year.

Speaking during the launch of a strategic plan of the Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association, Ruto expressed that Obama's visit was agreed upon following a request that he made during his state visit to America.

The Head of State added that Obama would help the government set up a leadership school at the University of Nairobi.

He detailed that Obama agreed to his request noting that he wanted Kenya to model the US which has the Kennedy Leadership School at Harvard University.

On the other hand, he expressed that Obama’s family had connections with the UoN, given that his father studied at the university.

As part of the strategy, Obama will also be networking with his friends to set up the institution that will also be named after him.

"When I was in America, I asked for an appointment with President Barrack Obama and I asked him for one thing. I am an alumnus of UoN and I told him that his father was also an alumnus of UoN.

"I requested him to assist us set up a school in the fashion of Kennedy Leadership School in Havard. I asked him that we call it the Barack Obama Leadership School. He agreed and will come here next year," Ruto announced.

On the other hand, Ruto explained that the school will be important in educating Kenyans who are interested in taking up leadership positions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST