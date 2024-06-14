Fast-fading TV anchor BETTY KYALLO finally unveils the face of her Ben 10 boyfriend - Reveals she is ready to ‘make babies’ (PHOTOs).









Friday, June 14, 2024 - Renowned media personality, Betty Kyallo, has finally paraded the face of her boyfriend to the public.

The fast-fading TV anchor has been hiding the young man from the limelight, only confirming that she is off the market and madly in love.

Betty gushed over her new man as she wished him a happy birthday.

The single mother of one revealed in the cute birthday message that she is ready to sire babies with her young boyfriend, who is said to be in his early twenties.

"Happy birthday baby. More laughs, more hugs, more babies, more us.

"This is it. I pray my man always wins. He's been winning but I want him to win a lot more.

"On God Happy wife happy life. Type shii", she gushed.

Betty’s affair with the young man has sparked reactions on social media because of their age gap.

An X user wrote, “How Betty Kyallo moved from dating the likes of John, Prezzo, and other big boys to dating Vijana wa ghetto is a clear indication that the older the woman gets the lower the value of the men she attracts.

"I didn't set the rules the nature did.

‘See photos and reactions from X users.













Reactions.









