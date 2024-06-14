Fast-fading TV anchor BETTY KYALLO finally unveils the face of her Ben 10 boyfriend - Reveals she is ready to ‘make babies’ (PHOTOs).

The fast-fading TV anchor has been hiding the young man from
the limelight, only confirming that she is off the market and madly in love.
Betty gushed over her new man as she wished him a happy
birthday.
The single mother of one revealed in the cute birthday
message that she is ready to sire babies with her young boyfriend, who is said
to be in his early twenties.
"Happy birthday baby. More laughs, more hugs, more babies, more us.
"This is it. I pray my man always wins. He's been winning but I want him to win a lot more.
"On God Happy wife happy life. Type
shii", she gushed.
Betty’s affair with the young man has sparked reactions on
social media because of their age gap.
An X user wrote, “How Betty Kyallo moved from dating the likes of John, Prezzo, and other big boys to dating Vijana wa ghetto is a clear indication that the older the woman gets the lower the value of the men she attracts.
"I didn't set the rules the nature did.
‘See photos and reactions from X users.
Reactions.
