We will pass the draconian Finance Bill whether you like it or not just to please RUTO – MP SYLVANUS OSORO tells Kenyans even after public outcry





Friday, June 14, 2024 – South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro has insisted that the Finance Bill 2024 will pass despite receiving calls and messages from Kenyans.

According to Osoro, who is also the National Assembly Majority Whip, they are determined to pass the punitive bill despite threats and intimidations from members of the public who have told them not to dare.

According to Osoro, most parliamentarians will not reject the financial bill despite humiliating text messages and calls from furious Kenyans who rallied them to reject it.

Most members of parliament had resorted to switching off their phones or blocking all numbers after receiving several calls on Thursday.

The MPs allied to the government had vowed to pass the bill next week.

"We are not going to reject the finance bill, because we must fund government, but we are going to reject contentious clauses. Clauses about bread are debatable," Osoro reiterated.

A section of MPs whose contacts are now in public have been receiving constant messages and calls from Kenyans who rallied them to oppose the bill.

