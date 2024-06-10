Married woman left with a swollen face after attempting to b£at her husband’s side chic who is a gym instructor

Monday, June 10, 2024 – A married woman has been left with a swollen face after attempting to beat her husband’s side chic who is a gym instructor.
An X user who shared the story online, wrote
‘So this my friend’s
neighbour had injuries on her face. Her cheeks were huge looking like she
battled Amotekun.
I asked my friend what
happened to the woman and she casually said “it’s her husband oh”.
I was pissed. I was about
making a fuss about how crazy the man would have been to have beaten her like
that and then the real gist came in:
“No oh, the husband did not
beat her, she went to fight his side-chic”🥲
Me in shock: A babe beat her
like that?
My Friend: The man met the
side-chic in his gym, the woman found out and went to fight the babe.
The babe is a gym instructor.
May God help us not to collect mending that will make us look like Quasimodo because of yeye husband.''
