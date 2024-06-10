Married woman left with a swollen face after attempting to b£at her husband’s side chic who is a gym instructor







Monday, June 10, 2024 – A married woman has been left with a swollen face after attempting to beat her husband’s side chic who is a gym instructor.

An X user who shared the story online, wrote

‘So this my friend’s neighbour had injuries on her face. Her cheeks were huge looking like she battled Amotekun.

I asked my friend what happened to the woman and she casually said “it’s her husband oh”.

I was pissed. I was about making a fuss about how crazy the man would have been to have beaten her like that and then the real gist came in:

“No oh, the husband did not beat her, she went to fight his side-chic”🥲

Me in shock: A babe beat her like that?

My Friend: The man met the side-chic in his gym, the woman found out and went to fight the babe.

The babe is a gym instructor.

May God help us not to collect mending that will make us look like Quasimodo because of yeye husband.''