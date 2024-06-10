I will not give out my daughter to someone that is not doing well financially - Man says







Monday, June 10, 2024 – A Quantity Surveyor known as Kabiru Ibrahim Dallah has said he won't give out his daughter in marriage to a man who isn't financially stable.

Kabiru stated this in a Facebook post on Sunday, June 9th and said men should look for a woman within their class.

“Every Man should look for his own class of girlfriends/wives and stop blaming them that they love MONEY, I will not give out my daughter to someone that’s not doing well FINANCIALLY and OTHERWISE. This is my own personal opinion and if you are not happy with that then you are free to hug the nearest TRANSFORMER,” he wrote.