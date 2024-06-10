Boxer RYAN GARCIA led away in handcuffs after being arrested for felony vandalism in Los Angeles





Monday, June 10, 2024 – Superstar boxer Ryan Garcia was arrested for felony vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills Saturday afternoon.

He was arrested and taken into custody after he allegedly damaged property at the hotel, including his room and the hallway. In California, any damage over $400 can be considered a felony.





A video obtained by TMZ showed Beverly Hills police walking Garcia out of the Waldorf and to a squad car. While seemingly under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, he complied with authorities and went peacefully.

It's not the first time Garcia's had an alleged incident at the high-priced hotel. On Wednesday, June 5, the police responded to the Waldorf for a welfare check after one of Ryan's family members feared he might need assistance.





Later in the night, Garcia acted out, and the hotel cut him off from drinking. Ryan was later photographed walking with his brother the following day, and nothing appeared out of the ordinary.

Confirming the arrest, Garcia's attorney, Darin Chavez said "Ryan was taken by the BHPD to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment and to our knowledge, may be charged with public intoxication."