Married school principal kills teacher pregnant with his child

Thursday, June 27, 2024 - A 42-year-old former middle school principal in Missouri will spend the rest of his days in a federal prison for killing a teacher on his staff who was pregnant with his daughter.
U.S. District Court Judge Ronnie L. White of the Eastern
District of Missouri on Tuesday, June 25, ordered Cornelius M. Green to serve
two consecutive life sentences for the 2016 murders of 30-year-old Jocelyn
Peters and her unborn child, Micah Leigh, authorities announced.
Green, who was married at the time, previously admitted to
hiring his friend to kill Peters, who was seven months pregnant at the time,
using funds stolen from the school where he and the victim worked.
He pleaded guilty in February to one count each of
conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire.
The friend who pulled the trigger for $2,500, Phillip J.
Cutler, was found guilty of the same charges and similarly sentenced to
two consecutive terms of life in prison by White, who called the crime the
"most heinous" he had seen in his career on the bench.
Prosecutors said that Green had been lying to Peters about his marriage situation and had her convinced that he was in the process of getting a divorce and Peters was the only woman in his life.
But evidence showed that Peters was one of several women
Green was seeing, and he turned to murder after failing to slip Peters abortion
pills without her knowledge.
"Peters did not know about the multiple other women,
including at least one who was also being duped by Green into believing they
were building a life together," federal prosecutors wrote in a news
release.
"She also did not know that Green was researching ways
to secretly poison Micah Lee by crushing pills and hiding them in oatmeal or
yogurt. When that plan failed, Green contacted his longtime friend, Cutler, and
stole money from the dance team’s fundraiser at the school where he
worked."
Several people took the opportunity to address the court
during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.
Peters’ mother said Green was supposed to be a protector to
her daughter, but instead became her executioner.
"All she ever did was love him," she said, adding
that Peters "loved that baby so much."
Nicole Conaway, the principal of Mann Elementary when Peters
worked there, emphasized how he paid for the hit on his girlfriend by taking
money from his own students.
"He literally stole from children to pay for killing
his own child," Conaway said.
Conaway also said that she was the one who had to tell
Peters’ students about her murder.
"I will never forget the pain in their eyes," she said.
"This trauma will follow them for the rest of their
lives."
According to court documents, Green sent Cutler a text
message on Feb. 29, 2016, asking him to come from Oklahoma to Missouri at the
end of March.
Cutler responded, "Ok, that will work, u gonna b
sending the pacge (sic)."
Green on March 7, 2016, sent a UPS package containing $2,500
in cash to Cutler. Records further state that Green used the address of the
middle school as the return address for the package containing the cash, which
Green had taken from the school.
Cutler came to St. Louis on March 21 and began staying at
the residence where Green lived with his sister, authorities said. The
following day, Green took an Amtrak to Chicago and left Cutler with his car and
the keys to Peters’ apartment. Prosecutors said Green only traveled to Chicago
to establish an alibi for the murder of Peters and their unborn child.
Two days later, on March 24, Cutler drove Green’s car to Peters’ apartment in the 4200 block of West Pine Boulevard in St. Louis.
He used the keys provided by Green to unlawfully enter her
home, found her in bed, and "shot her with a .38 caliber firearm in the
head, using a potato as a silencer to muffle the sound of the shot,"
prosecutors said.
"Green had Peters buy potatoes days before her own
murder."
Green then purchased an Amtrak ticket back to St. Louis
"so there would be verification that he was in Chicago at the time of the
murder."
When Green got back to St. Louis, he repeatedly asked
Peters’ mother to "check on her," knowing what she would find,
prosecutors said.
"The depravity of asking a mother to go find Jocelyn’s
body, knowing she was dead, can’t be matched," Assistant U.S. Attorney
Tiffany Becker said on Tuesday, June 25.
