DON JAZZY explains why he isn't married and why he follows every "baddie" on social media







Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Don Jazzy has explained why he follows almost every "baddie" on Instagram.

He also gave an insight into why he's not married.

He shared these after an X user wrote: "Once you open any baddies page on Instagram the first thing you’ll see is “followed by don jazzy”. That man is everywhere."

The Mavin boss replied: "I be ashawo na. Na why I never marry."

Another X user asked: "But fr @DONJAZZY why aren't you married?"

And he replied: "i dey work on myself. so that when my head correct, my babe go enjoy me."