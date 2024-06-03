Man’s chain blocks gunshot to his neck that could have killed him







Monday, June 3, 2024 - A thick chain necklace saved a man’s life when it stopped a bullet from going through his neck in Colorado.

Police from Commerce City, located just outside of Denver, said the braided metal necklace was the only thing between the man and his maker when he was shot at following an argument with another man last week.

The half-inch chain worn around the man’s neck stopped a .22 caliber bullet in its tracks, leaving the shooting victim with only a minor puncture wound, cops said.

“We’d say he really dodged a bullet– but in reality, he LODGED a bullet,” the department said in a Facebook post.





The department said the bullet would have pierced the man’s neck were it not for his necklace, a 10 millimeter silver chain, which caught the bullet and stopped it from entering him.

The department said they are not sure what kind of metal the chain is made out of but that it is not pure silver.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and faces attempted homicide charges.