Mr BEAST with 269 million, overtakes T-Series as channel with most YouTube subscribers







Monday, June 3, 2024 - Comedian and stunt man, MrBeast has overtaken T-Series as the biggest YouTube channel in a long-running battle for the most subscribers.

Indian music label T-Series, which uploads trailers and music videos, held the record for the largest YouTube channel for five years, before it was surpassed on Sunday by MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson.

With nearly 800 videos MrBeast has made a name for himself with massive stunts - including giving away private islands, being buried alive, and staging a real-life version of the Netflix hit Squid Game.

In a post on X, MrBeast said he had finally "avenged" YouTube star Felix Kjellberg, known as PewDiePie, in surpassing T-Series' 266m subscriber count.





In another post, MrBeast said his channel took the record with its largest ever daily spike in subscribers, which rose by more than 2 million on Saturday.

MrBeast has several other channels dedicated to his gaming, philanthropy and reactions to other content - accounting for tens of millions of subscribers each.

"Do not email me asking for money, I give away money because it makes me happy," his channel's description tells viewers, referring to the cash - measured in the millions - he has distributed during his YouTube career.

A video he posted in April saw one person win $250,000 (£196,000). In 2022, Forbes estimated his net worth to be around $500m and ranked him first on its list of the 50 top creators in 2023.