I shall not be cowed or intimidated - ICHUNG’WAH says as he blasts DP GACHAGUA for hiring bloggers to bully him on social media









Monday, June 10, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of hiring bloggers and social media influencers to bully him on social media.

In a post on X on Saturday, Ichungw’ah, who is also Kikuyu Member of Parliament, claimed that Gachagua has activated his ‘war machine’ to run a smear campaign against him.

The outspoken lawmaker further claimed that he would continue fighting people inciting the community against elected leaders for selfish reasons.

Ichung'wah claimed the deputy president's push for unity was not targeting the region's issues, such as coffee and milk prices.

"You can mobilise your stooges, bloggers, and all vernacular stations and deploy all your arsenal, but we shall not be cowed or intimidated.

"We are not threatened, we have been emancipated, and we only stand by the truth.

"I will tell you the truth as it is in broad daylight. We should stop inciting residents for selfish interests," Ichung'wah said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST