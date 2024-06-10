I shall not be cowed or intimidated - ICHUNG’WAH says as he blasts DP GACHAGUA for hiring bloggers to bully him on social media

In a post on X on Saturday, Ichungw’ah, who is also Kikuyu Member of Parliament, claimed that Gachagua has activated his ‘war machine’ to run a smear campaign against him.
The
outspoken lawmaker further claimed that
he would continue fighting people inciting the community against elected
leaders for selfish reasons.
Ichung'wah claimed the deputy
president's push for unity was not targeting the region's issues, such as
coffee and milk prices.
"You can mobilise your stooges, bloggers, and all vernacular stations and deploy all your arsenal, but we shall not be cowed or intimidated.
"We are not threatened, we have been emancipated, and we only stand by the truth.
"I will tell you the truth as it is
in broad daylight. We should stop inciting residents for selfish
interests," Ichung'wah said.
