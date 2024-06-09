MADTRAXX confirms he has separated from his wife years after posh wedding worth millions and responds to assault claims - Accuses her of abandoning their kids.

Sunday, June 9, 2024 - Popular rapper George Muigai, better known as Madtraxx, has broken his silence after his wife Salma came out guns blazing and accused him of subjecting her to physical abuse.
Salma shared photos of her bruised
face and said that she has been suffering in silence for 10 years at the hands
of the abusive rapper.
Madtraxx now claims that he has
separated from his wife.
He claims that the photos she
shared on social media to paint him as an abusive man were taken when they were
in a toxic relationship.
“She is hurting because we have
separated and wants to grab my attention,” the
Kansoul rapper said during an interview with Milele FM presenter and gossiper
Ankali Ray.
“I don't know what she's
trying to achieve. She's trying to get a reaction out of me. It's all in the
past and now she's trying to bring it back up to drag me into her toxic trail,” he added.
Madtraxx also pointed to what he
sees as Salma's abandonment of their children, further complicating their
strained relationship.
"Kwanza ame abandon
watoi," he remarked, indicating
his concern over her absence in their children's lives.
Madtraxx and Salma got married in
a lavish wedding in 2018 after dating for close to a decade.
He gifted her a Range Rover during the
wedding.
This is how he responded to the assault claims.
Madxtraxx responds after his wife accused him of assault pic.twitter.com/Js1gmIIkYt— HotSource (@MotoMushene) June 9, 2024
