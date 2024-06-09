Fast-fading socialite VERA SIDIKA throws a lavish divorce party after ending marriage with BROWN MAUZO and says marriage is a scam (VIDEO).









Sunday, June 9, 2024 - City socialite Vera Sidika has taken the concept of a breakup to new heights by hosting an extravagant divorce party following the dissolution of her marriage to Coast-based singer Brown Mauzo.

Vera made the announcement about the wild event on her social media, sharing that the festivities were attended by the cast of “The Real Housewives of Nairobi” and a select group of her friends.

In the videos posted online, Vera is seen declaring her newfound freedom, exclaiming, “Free like a bird, let’s get this party started. Marriage is a scam you all.”

The party featured Vera and her guests dressed in provocative outfits.

Vera also posted a marriage certificate to prove that she was legally married to Mauzo.

She reportedly filed for divorce after they separated.









Vera has expressed her personal disdain for marriage, calling it a scam based on her own experiences.

She clarified that her views are personal opinions and not universal truths.

She also accused Kenyans of hypocrisy, stating that while people publicly criticize open expressions of a carefree lifestyle, they secretly engage in similar behaviors.

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo announced their split on August 30, 2023, after three years together.

They first met in August 2020, married shortly thereafter, and welcomed their first child in 2021.

Despite earlier rumors of a breakup in April 2023, the couple officially confirmed their separation through joint statements.

They have two children together.

