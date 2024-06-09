DRAMA as a Cabinet Secretary in RUTO’s Government is arrested with 2 million dollars of bribe money at Dubai Airport.







Sunday, June 9, 2024 - A cabinet secretary who has had a fair share of scandals since being appointed was recently arrested at a Dubai airport for traveling with two million dollars in cash that he had not declared.

The money was reportedly a kickback from an international company that wanted a contract and had summoned the CS to Dubai to pick up the cash.

The CS, however, failed to notify immigration that he was traveling with a large sum of money and was blocked from boarding his flight.

It took diplomatic efforts to enable the CS to fly to Nairobi.

The money however did not make it to the CS’s home as it was confiscated by influential figures who assisted him evade arrest.

It now remains to be seen whether the contractors who gave the money to influence a contract they are eyeing will get what they want.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.