DRAMA as a Cabinet Secretary in RUTO’s Government is arrested with 2 million dollars of bribe money at Dubai Airport.

Sunday, June 9, 2024 - A cabinet secretary who has had a fair share of scandals since being appointed was recently arrested at a Dubai airport for traveling with two million dollars in cash that he had not declared.
The money was reportedly a
kickback from an international company that wanted a contract and had summoned
the CS to Dubai to pick up the cash.
The CS, however, failed to notify
immigration that he was traveling with a large sum of money and was blocked
from boarding his flight.
It took diplomatic efforts to
enable the CS to fly to Nairobi.
The money however did not make it
to the CS’s home as it was confiscated by influential figures who assisted
him evade arrest.
It now remains to be seen whether the contractors who gave the money to influence a contract they are eyeing will get what they want.
