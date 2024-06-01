Leave GACHAGUA alone! You can’t have the time to attack the DP and Nairobi is in a mess – KIDERO tells off SAKAJA





Saturday, June 1, 2024 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has warned Governor Johnson Sakaja against attacks on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking yesterday, Kidero told Sakaja to concentrate all his energy on restoring order in Nairobi City which he said was filthy instead of politicking and attacking the DP.

“We must learn to respect leaders in office, it’s even biblical,” he said.

He noted that succession politics should not cloud the minds of elected leaders to the point they fail to discharge their duties to the electorates.

According to Kidero, hearing leaders referring to senior UDA party leaders with very demeaning remarks is disheartening.

“Biblically, if you’re looking down upon leaders, you’re disobeying God,” he said.

The former Nairobi governor noted that when the country elected President William Ruto in 2022, it was a joint ticket with the Deputy President.

“That joint ticket is the Presidency, you can’t purport to attack the DP, that means you’re also disrespecting the President,” he said.

Kidero spoke at Ndiru on Friday in Rangwe Constituency during the 3rd phase of grassroots elections of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST



