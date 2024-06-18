HASSAN JOHO distances himself from the 'One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling' mantra supported by RAILA ODINGA and GACHAGUA





Tuesday, January 18, 2024 - Former Mombasa County Governor Hassan Joho has distanced himself from the ‘One Vote One Man One Shilling’ policy of sharing national resources, saying it is dangerous and must be stopped.

Joho, speaking on Saturday, emphasized that devolution was introduced to ensure equity in resource distribution and to prevent any county from relying on the government for resources.

Joho said if some leaders continue to push the ‘One Man One Vote One Shilling’ campaign, the Coast region will demand that no money leaves the Mombasa Port, “so that every region gets value from the assets they hold for the country.”

“Coast region has never gotten a fair share of natural resources when others have been given national parks and assets,” he said.

The ex-governor cited Maasai Mara and Amboseli national parks, which were handed to Narok and Kajiado counties respectively.

“What has been given to the Coast? If we are speaking of one-man, one-vote, one-shilling, is it not only fair that the region is given the port?” he asked.

Joho seems to differ from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who support the ‘One Man One Vote One Shilling’ policy in sharing national resources.

