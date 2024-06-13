KINDIKI now gives GACHAGUA last warning to stop spreading tribalism with his one man, one shilling campaign in Mt. Kenya or else…









Thursday, June 13, 2024 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has once again delved into the ongoing debate on the one-man, one-vote, one-shilling which has been described as a tribal debate.

Speaking in Tharaka Nithi County yesterday, Kindiki warned Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to stop the one man, one shilling campaign in Mt. Kenya because it was tribal and discriminative.

He cautioned leaders against promoting discrimination against parts of the country noting that all Kenyans deserved to get development.

"Any person of whatever nature who undermines the security and security of Kenya is an enemy by nature. The government under President Ruto does not condone sectional and sectarian discrimination.

"Anybody who tells people about their tribe is an enemy of the country and the police will be alert to deal with them," he stated.

The CS has been one of the leaders that have opposed Gachagua’s one man, one shilling campaign.

The push by Gachagua has also seen him come under sharp criticism from other leaders and President William Ruto himself.

Nonetheless, Gachagua has defended himself against accusations of being a tribalist, adding that he was only interested in uniting and addressing issues affecting the Mt Kenya region.

“The fact that I am the Deputy President does not extinguish my right as a Kenyan and as per the constitution to have an opinion, but that opinion is not a command, it's just an opinion,” the DP stated.

