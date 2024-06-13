ICHUNG’WAH throws another jab at poor GACHAGUA as fallout with RUTO gets noisy and messy

Speaking during a parliamentary
session yesterday, Ichung’wah accused the second in command of fragmenting the
nation with his call for one man, one shilling push for the benefit of Mt. Kenya.
While insisting on the matter,
Ichung'wah underscored the need for national unity regardless of voting
patterns recorded in national elections.
He further reiterated that there
was no superior Kenyan and that the government has a cardinal responsibility to
distribute national resources equally to different parts of the nation.
According to Ichung'wah,
Gachagua’s campaign is retrogressive and has the potential of alienating the Mt
Kenya region from the rest of the country.
“Development is the entire
nation's right, regardless of voting patterns in general elections,” Ichung’wah
noted.
"It is retrogressive and
undemocratic to claim that other regions do not deserve development. This
approach sets one region against the rest of the nation," he added.
Ichung'wah's sentiments come
hours after DP Gachagua hit out at the lawmaker over alleged claims
of being called a villager.
The DP while addressing a
delegation of health officials in Mombasa, said he was perplexed after a
lawmaker termed him a villager.
While dismissing the remarks,
Gachagua urged Kenyans to be proud of their roots and that no one should make
them feel embarrassed.
