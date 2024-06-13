ICHUNG’WAH throws another jab at poor GACHAGUA as fallout with RUTO gets noisy and messy









Thursday, June 13, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah has thrown another jab at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his Mt. Kenya unity campaign, terming it a waste of time.

Speaking during a parliamentary session yesterday, Ichung’wah accused the second in command of fragmenting the nation with his call for one man, one shilling push for the benefit of Mt. Kenya.

While insisting on the matter, Ichung'wah underscored the need for national unity regardless of voting patterns recorded in national elections.

He further reiterated that there was no superior Kenyan and that the government has a cardinal responsibility to distribute national resources equally to different parts of the nation.

According to Ichung'wah, Gachagua’s campaign is retrogressive and has the potential of alienating the Mt Kenya region from the rest of the country.

“Development is the entire nation's right, regardless of voting patterns in general elections,” Ichung’wah noted.

"It is retrogressive and undemocratic to claim that other regions do not deserve development. This approach sets one region against the rest of the nation," he added.

Ichung'wah's sentiments come hours after DP Gachagua hit out at the lawmaker over alleged claims of being called a villager.

The DP while addressing a delegation of health officials in Mombasa, said he was perplexed after a lawmaker termed him a villager.

While dismissing the remarks, Gachagua urged Kenyans to be proud of their roots and that no one should make them feel embarrassed.

