GACHAGUA breaks his silence as he deflates ICHUNG’WAH and leaves him embarrassed after he called him a villager – Look!

Speaking in Mombasa during the opening of the
Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya International Scientific Conference, Gachagua
remarked that he was bemused why someone would criticize him for being a
villager.
Acknowledging his roots, he stated that after the
conference, he would fly to Nairobi for a short period and then proceed
to his village.
“You know, every person has somewhere they came from and
everyone has a home,” he stated adding that in cities like Nairobi and Mombasa,
people come to earn a livelihood.
“I do not know why anybody would have a problem with where
we all come from.”
He added that Kenyans should be proud of their origin and
identity and no one should make them feel embarrassed.
Additionally, he told leaders who are branding other
politicians as villagers to stop the disrespect.
Ichung'wah had remarked that it was impossible to build a
kingdom with someone who still craved attention from his village.
He alluded that Gachagua's endearment to the Mt Kenya region
was a way to blackmail President William Ruto.
