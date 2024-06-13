GACHAGUA breaks his silence as he deflates ICHUNG’WAH and leaves him embarrassed after he called him a villager – Look!









Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has responded to National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah who claimed that leadership does not require village indulgence in a direct attack on the DP who has been indulging his villagers in his one man, one vote, one shilling campaign.

Speaking in Mombasa during the opening of the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya International Scientific Conference, Gachagua remarked that he was bemused why someone would criticize him for being a villager.

Acknowledging his roots, he stated that after the conference, he would fly to Nairobi for a short period and then proceed to his village.

“You know, every person has somewhere they came from and everyone has a home,” he stated adding that in cities like Nairobi and Mombasa, people come to earn a livelihood.

“I do not know why anybody would have a problem with where we all come from.”

He added that Kenyans should be proud of their origin and identity and no one should make them feel embarrassed.

Additionally, he told leaders who are branding other politicians as villagers to stop the disrespect.

Ichung'wah had remarked that it was impossible to build a kingdom with someone who still craved attention from his village.

He alluded that Gachagua's endearment to the Mt Kenya region was a way to blackmail President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST