LUOS will back RUTO’s re-election in 2027 in droves – ICT CS ELIUD OWALO says as KIKUYUS threaten to abandon the president





Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has expressed confidence that members of the Luo community will support President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027.

Speaking at a church service in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on Sunday, Owalo said Luos will not be 'left out' of the next government, given that the president has initiated several development projects in the region.

“Let me tell you a secret; we as the Nyanza region have decided that because of the projects President Ruto has kickstarted here, we will vote for him without fail come 2027,” Owalo said.

“We will not wait until he gets into office to start knocking on his door; we will back him from the start so that we can be in government,” Owalo added.

The CS at the same time reiterated that the government has commenced digitizing all markets in the country and training the youth, noting that it will go a long way in the creation of job opportunities.

He said the national government will collaborate with leadership in the counties in setting up digital hubs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST