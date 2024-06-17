KAREN NYAMU consoles herself with a weekend vacation in Mombasa as SAMIDOH spends time with his family in the US - See how they had great moments together on Father’s Day (PHOTOs).





Monday, June 17, 2024 - Renowned Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh has reunited with his wife and kids after being apart for quite some time.

Samidoh’s wife Edday took to her Facebook page and shared cute photos spending time together on Father’s Day.

She penned a heartfelt message to Samidoh, thanking him for his unwavering support, guidance, and unconditional love.

The message read, “Thank you for being a loving father to our family. Your unwavering support, guidance, and unconditional love mean everything to us.

"You work tirelessly to give us a comfortable life, and your dedication doesn’t go unnoticed.

"We’re grateful for the sacrifices you make and the time we get to spend together as a family.

"Today and every day, we celebrate your kindness, patience, and devotion. We love you more than words can express! “.

The photos sparked reactions on social media, with most people trolling Samidoh’s baby mama, Karen Nyamu.

Nyamu was in Mombasa alone for a weekend vacation as Samidoh spent time with his family in the U.S.









