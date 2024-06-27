Kieni MP fires 350 workers after protestors broke into his chain of supermarkets stealing goods worth Sh 550 million.





Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Kieni Member of Parliament Wainaina Njoroge has fired 350 workers after protestors broke into his chain of supermarkets stealing goods worth Sh 550 million.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Wainaina, who is the owner of Chieni Supermarkets located in Nyeri and Nanyuki, said he lost goods worth Sh 550 million after protesters stormed his shops on Tuesday.

Wainaina's supermarkets were looted after he supported the Finance Bill 2023.

The lawmaker stated that the total value of goods stolen by looters from chain stores amounted to Sh 450 million.

The remaining estimate of Sh 100 million accounted for equipment, including bakery shelves, which turned into scrap metals after the shop was set ablaze.

Njoroge noted that the scrap metals are currently being collected after the fire was put out. He decried the move, saying it has forced the supermarket to lay off over 300 workers.

"The scrap metals are now scavenging for the metallic stands that remained after the inferno.

"We have been forced to lay off our staff, a move that will see 350 people left jobless," Njoroge said.

