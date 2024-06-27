GEN Zs say those who are demonstrating in Nairobi are THIEVES – We have called off the protests!!





Thursday, June 27,2024 - Several young demonstrators in Nairobi protesting against the Finance Bill 2024 have distanced themselves from other Kenyans picketing in Nairobi, stating that they aim to loot businesses in the city.

During the 'Occupy Parliament' protests on Tuesday, criminals from Thika Road hijacked the demonstrations and began looting shops and businesses in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD).

Some of the protestors were spotted looting supermarkets, and phone shops and today they want to do the same.

One Gen Z on social media remarked that those in the CBD today do not represent the youth but are thieves aiming to loot properties.

He urged police to be vigilant since many of those in town today are thieves and not demonstrators.

“There are Kenyans who come from Kangemi, Mathare, Kariobangi, Dandora, Korogocho, Jogoo Road and Thika Road. Those are not demonstrators but thieves,’” said another young Kenyan.

It is not clear whether the National Intelligence Service(NIS) or clueless National Police Service is aware of this.

The Kenyan DAILY POST