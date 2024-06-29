Kibwezi MP MWENGI MUTUSE chased from a funeral for voting ‘YES’ on the Finance Bill 2024

Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Kibwezi Member of Parliament, Mwengi Mutuse, wished the earth would open and swallow him after he was chased from a burial by angry mourners for voting 'yes' on the controversial Finance Bill 2024, on Friday
The lawmaker was among a host of
leaders who graced the burial of nominated MCA, the late Magdalene Kalembe,
wife to the late former Kibwezi MP, Kalembe Ndile.
Pandemonium started when Mutuse
was seen arguing with an unidentified man which resulted in a fistfight.
The MP's security intervened, sparking chaos as all leaders,
including Makueni County Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior, joined the fight.
Mutuse is among the 204 MPs who
were allegedly bribed by President William Ruto with Sh 2 million to support the
Finance Bill 2024 which has already been withdrawn by the Head of state after
country-wide demonstrations.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments