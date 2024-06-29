Kibwezi MP MWENGI MUTUSE chased from a funeral for voting ‘YES’ on the Finance Bill 2024





Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Kibwezi Member of Parliament, Mwengi Mutuse, wished the earth would open and swallow him after he was chased from a burial by angry mourners for voting 'yes' on the controversial Finance Bill 2024, on Friday

The lawmaker was among a host of leaders who graced the burial of nominated MCA, the late Magdalene Kalembe, wife to the late former Kibwezi MP, Kalembe Ndile.

Pandemonium started when Mutuse was seen arguing with an unidentified man which resulted in a fistfight.

The MP's security intervened, sparking chaos as all leaders, including Makueni County Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior, joined the fight.

Fortunately, Mutuse was whisked away by his security as mourners bayed for his blood.

Mutuse is among the 204 MPs who were allegedly bribed by President William Ruto with Sh 2 million to support the Finance Bill 2024 which has already been withdrawn by the Head of state after country-wide demonstrations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST