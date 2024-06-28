CS MOSES KURIA claims that DP GACHAGUA impregnated MAUREEN KINYUA alias NYARARI, who was a personal secretary to an MCA, and plotted her murder (PHOTOs).

Friday,
June 28, 2024 - The political supremacy battle between
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses
Kuria has escalated after Kuria accused the DP of plotting the murder of
Maureen Wathigia Kinyua, who died in unclear circumstances in 2019.
At the time of her death, she was reportedly pregnant for
Gachagua and was allegedly being used by Gachagua’s political rivals to
blackmail him.
Rumours of Gachagua plotting Maureen’s murder for
blackmailing him have been flying around for years.
Kuria took to his X account where he washed Gachagua’s
dirty linen in public and alleged that he even attended Maureen’s burial in a
bid to cover up the evidence.
Maureen was a
personal secretary to an MCA.
