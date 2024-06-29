KEROCHE Heiress ANERLISA MUIGAI calls for fresh elections to kick out all leaders including her mother and President RUTO

Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Nakuru County Senator Tabitha Karanja’s daughter, Anerlisa Muigai, has shared her thoughts on the current situation in the country.
For the past two weeks, young Kenyans, especially Gen Zs,
have been demonstrating in Nairobi and other major cities against the Finance
Bill 2024.
On Wednesday, President William Ruto ceded ground and withdrew the
Finance Bill 2024
In a Facebook statement, Anerlisa Muigai questioned the
future of the country following the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024.
Muigai lamented that little has changed since the country elected its current leaders.
She further criticized
the Kenya Kwanza regime for imposing heavy taxation on Kenyans, making life
unbearable for them.
"NO!! It's been 2 years. How many of you have closed businesses?
"Why are taxes used to attack businesses?
"How many people have borrowed money from people to clear an arrear or sort something?
"I am one of them. How many people are finding it hard to
survive every day?" she said.
She then offered her perspective
on what the country needed to get back on the right track.
