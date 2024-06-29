KEROCHE Heiress ANERLISA MUIGAI calls for fresh elections to kick out all leaders including her mother and President RUTO





Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Nakuru County Senator Tabitha Karanja’s daughter, Anerlisa Muigai, has shared her thoughts on the current situation in the country.

For the past two weeks, young Kenyans, especially Gen Zs, have been demonstrating in Nairobi and other major cities against the Finance Bill 2024.

On Wednesday, President William Ruto ceded ground and withdrew the Finance Bill 2024

In a Facebook statement, Anerlisa Muigai questioned the future of the country following the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024.

Muigai lamented that little has changed since the country elected its current leaders.

She further criticized the Kenya Kwanza regime for imposing heavy taxation on Kenyans, making life unbearable for them.

"NO!! It's been 2 years. How many of you have closed businesses?

"Why are taxes used to attack businesses?

"How many people have borrowed money from people to clear an arrear or sort something?

"I am one of them. How many people are finding it hard to survive every day?" she said.

She then offered her perspective on what the country needed to get back on the right track.

