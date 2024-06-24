Kericho Senator and RUTO’s ally, AARON CHERUIYOT, spotted rocking Paul Parkman designer shoes worth Ksh 116,000 (PHOTOs).





Monday, June 24, 2024 - Kericho Senator and Majority Leader in the Senate, Aaron Cheruiyot, is among the Kenya Kwanza leaders who are displaying lavish lifestyles on social media, even as millions of Kenyans face harsh economic times.

The vocal Senator, a close ally of President Ruto, was pictured at a public function wearing Paul Parkman designer shoes worth Ksh 116,800.

The brown and beige shoes are made by a luxurious American company.

The shoes are meticulously crafted from the finest materials by highly skilled artisans with decades of experience.

See photos.





