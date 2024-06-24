Watch video of the killer cop who shot dead REX KANYIKE roughing up lawyers who stormed Central Police Station to demand the release of peaceful protesters.



Monday, June 24, 2024 - The rogue cop who shot dead Rex Kanyike last Thursday during the peaceful anti-finance bill protests that rocked the city, was caught on camera roughing up lawyers, who stormed Central Police Station to demand the release of peaceful protesters. The killer police officer identified as Ndumba Murangiri is said to be an errand boy for the Central Police Station OCPD.

In the video, the lawyers are seen engaging in a confrontation with the police officers at the entrance of Central Police Station.

Murangiri, who was not dressed in his official police uniform, is seen roughing up the lawyers.

He was dressed in the same clothes that he wore when he shot Rex and killed him.

This video was captured last Thursday, hours before Rex was shot dead.









Did you spot the cop they’ve been talking about? pic.twitter.com/6nfAzwIgJW — Kenya West (@KinyanBoy) June 23, 2024

