KELECHI IHEANACHO released by Leicester City after their promotion back to Premier League







Saturday, June 8, 2024 - Striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been released by Leicester City after their promotion back to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old, who started his senior career at City before joining the Foxes for £25million in August 2017, has been at the King Power Stadium for the last seven years.

During that time, Iheanacho helped Leicester to back-to-back fifth-place Premier League finishes and played an integral role in their FA Cup success in 2021, including scoring the winner in the semi-final against Southampton.

During the 2023/24 campaign, Iheanacho struggled for regular game time, scoring only six goals in 26 matches as the Foxes secured the Championship title.

Upon promotion to the Premier League, Leicester have released Iheanacho alongside Dennis Praet and Marc Albrighton.

Iheanacho made 232 appearances and scored 61 times during his time at Leicester. His most fruitful campaign came during the 2020/21 season when he scored 19 goals in 39 matches, with 12 of those coming in the top-flight. He also won the Premier League Player of the Month for March after netting five in three games.