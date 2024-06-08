DAVID BECKHAM settles lawsuit with MARK WAHLBERG's fitness company

Saturday, June 8, 2024 - Football star, David Beckham has settled his lawsuit with actor Mark Wahlberg's fitness company.
Beckham sued Wahlberg's F45 in 2022 for $10
million.
He alleged the company duped him into signing on with offers
of millions of dollars for fitness-focused social media promotion.
F45, which was also sued by former NFL
star Terrell Owens for a similar alleged incident called the lawsuit
fraudulent and tried to have a judge toss it.
They weren't lucky with this.
The former English footballer's company, DB Ventures
Limited, has now put out a statement about a resolution.
They revealed that they are happy to have settled the breach
of contract lawsuit, wishing the F45 team lots of future success.
F45's CEO, Tom Dowd, also said the company has been a
vocal Beckham supporter for years and are happy they could come to a mutual
agreement.
‘The biggest show of support is that Beckham and co. will be
leaving their cash in the business, staying on as investors despite the minor
legal drama.’
0 Comments