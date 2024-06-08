I will not seek re-election in 2027 – Nairobi Woman Rep ESTHER PASSARIS says as she endorses her successor







Saturday, June 8, 202 4 - Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Passaris has announced that she will not seek re-election in 2027.

Speaking in Makadara Constituency on Friday, Passaris revealed that she was satisfied with the two terms she has served as the Nairobi County Woman Representative.

Passaris, elected on an Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party ticket, declared her support for Cecilia Karanja, who shelved her ambitions in the 2022 polls to support her.

"Cecilia campaigned for me 100%. And I tell you, in 2027, I am not interested in the woman representative seat.

"I have served my two terms and will not again eye that seat.

"But I want Cecilia to succeed me as the Nairobi women's representative," Passaris declared.

Passaris spoke while issuing tents & chairs, shaving kits, and sports gear to local football teams in the Makadara Constituency.

Cecelia is a health advocate on reproductive rights matters and the founder of Fertility Kenya, an organization that aims to help families facing infertility.

She was an assistant in the 2022 poll under the Jubilee Party, but due to zoning in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, she stepped aside to create room for Passaris.

The Kenyan DAILY POST