Any wife that cuts you from your parents is after your life - RENO OMOKRI tells married men







Monday, June 17, 2024 - Reno Omokri is of the opinion that any wife who cuts her husband off his parents is after his life.

In a post shared on his X handle, Reno wrote;

‘Don't let any woman fool you into believing that nonsense they saw on the Internet, that a man who still consults his parents is a boy. Consult your parents on EVERYTHING. Consult them before you propose. Seek their counsel about the wedding. Turn to them during the marriage. Brainstorm with them about your business. The only people who want you to succeed more than them are your parents. Not your wife. Or your siblings. Or friends. After God, it is your parents. Any wife that cuts you from your parents is after your life. Because, I can assure you she won't cut away from her family because of you.’